Pine Springs bridge closed, replacement underway

A bridge on Pine Springs Road was closed Monday after an inspection uncovered issues that need to be addressed.
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors had previously been aware of the problems and began efforts to replace the bridge back in August. The county is currently working toward final sign-off from the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction before putting the project out for bids.
Supervisors also plan to address a second bridge on Pine Springs Road that needs attention. The county has determined that bridge is unnecessary and can be completely removed. In its place, the county is planning some ditching work that will meet the area’s water flow needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.