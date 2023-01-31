Pine Springs bridge closed, replacement underway

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Areas of patchy fog early. Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.