Pickens man charged after drugs, gun found during traffic stop

Submitted photo 

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department confiscated drugs and a gun during a traffic stop on Wednesday. 

A Pickens man is in custody following a traffic stop by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. 

Around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on State Blvd. and 25th Street a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. During the stop, a deputy found drugs and a gun, he said. 

Robert Anderson, 27, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm. Anderson is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

