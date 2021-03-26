Pickens man charged after drugs, gun found during traffic stop

A Pickens man is in custody following a traffic stop by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.
Around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on State Blvd. and 25th Street a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation, LCSD Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said. During the stop, a deputy found drugs and a gun, he said.
Robert Anderson, 27, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm. Anderson is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.
