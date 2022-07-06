Phillips makes MCC her summer home

Howard University senior Madeline Phillips found her home away from home this summer at Meridian Community College.
The 21-year-old, majoring in acting and minoring in psychology at the Washington, D.C., based private institution, returned to her home state of Mississippi to be near family and log in more academic credits.
With an extended family in Meridian – grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins – Phillips noted she did have a place to stay but wanted her own place since she was used to living on her own in Washington.
“Thank goodness I’m able to stay in College Crossing for the summer because I needed a space where I could concentrate,” Phillips said of her summer residence. College Crossing Apartments offers one and two-bedroom apartments to MCCers.
For the summer, Phillips is enrolled full-time in the College’s online classes of American Sign Language, Marriage and Family, Art Appreciation, and Introduction to Philosophy. Getting them under her belt allows her to free up more time for her upper-level major and minor studies. She plans to graduate from Howard in May 2023.
“I really like it. I’m making connections with other people,” she said about living in College Crossing and being around other apartment residents. “They’re in other programs, and we get to bond over similarities and differences. It’s nice having study sessions and hanging out with people who understand that you’re here for the same reasons – to further your academic and career goals.”
By being on campus, Phillips is taking advantage of the College’s resources, including the library and fitness center. “It’s nice to automatically be able to go to the gym, work out on the track. You’re getting the amenities while continuing your education,” she said.
“I’m having a blast,” she added.
Phillips discovered another facet of studying at MCC. “I went straight to the university after high school. I have so much respect for community colleges,” she said. “Kudos to everyone who goes to a community college and then transfer to a senior college to go on to a career because it’s very rigorous in training and classes.”
Then there’s the closeness of being on a smaller campus that Phillips enjoys. “Universities are so gigantic. There are 10,000-plus of us on campus. It feels good to bump into somebody more than once. At Howard, you won’t see the same people. Here, I get to know my teachers, the housing director, and the people in the library,” she said.
“That’s what I treasure a lot,” Phillips said.
MCC has not always been in the distance for her. “Since I could remember, MCC has been a part of our family. My mom and two aunts graduated from the College’s nursing program,” she said, explaining they also furthered their education.
Phillips added, “I was joking with my mom … because here at MCC, she found her wings, and now I am doing the same thing. It’s nice. Because 20 years later, her kid is here. Even if it’s just for the summer, it feels nice to come to a familiar place.”
