A Philadelphia man was sentenced on Wednesday to more than 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Landon Marquale Dupree, 35, sold methamphetamine to an individual on July 15, 2019, in Philadelphia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi. Dupree pled guilty on February 10, 2021.
He was sentenced to serve 189 months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons and an eight-year term of supervised release, according to a press release. He also was ordered to pay $4,595 in restitution to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
Dupree has a prior felony conviction for sale of cocaine in Neshoba County.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi prosecuted the case. The prosecution was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF identifies and disrupts the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the U.S., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.