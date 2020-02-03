PET OF THE WEEK: Sophie says, 'take me home'

Submitted

Sophie is available at the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter.

Hi everyone! My name is Sophie and I am a 9-10-week-old female Chihuahua Pomeranian mix pup. I weigh approximately 3 1/2 pounds and I'm current on all my vaccinations. I have agreed to do my part by getting spayed, so I won't contribute to the pet overpopulation in our community. I love to run and play and would do great in just about any home that can provide all that I desire.

If you're interested in welcoming me to your home, visit the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, 501 Cooper Ave., Meridian, MS 39301 or call 601-485-1849. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. My adoption fee is $60.

If I've already found a home by the time you arrive, no problem, I have many friends here who are looking for a new home, too.

Pet of the week is a new feature of The Meridian Star. A new pet will be featured at the start of each week.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you