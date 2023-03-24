Pet of the Week: Silver

Sex: Male
Age: Unknown
Breed: Unknown
Silver is a friendly and energetic dog who gets along well with people, children and other dogs. He enjoys taking walks and is comfortable on a leash.
Silver would do well in a country setting or a large yard where he could run, play, sniff and explore.
To meet Silver and other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Avenue. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
