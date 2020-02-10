PET OF THE WEEK: Krystal is full of energy and love

My name is Krystal and I'm a 9-month-old, female retriever mix that is full of energy with lots of love to give.
My vaccinations are current, I'm already dewormed and I will be spayed after adoption and ready to go home thereafter.
If you're interested in welcoming me to your home, visit the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, 501 Cooper Ave., Meridian, MS 39301 or call 601-485-1849. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. My adoption fee is $60.
If I've already found a home by the time you arrive, no problem, I have many wonderful friends here who are looking for a new home, too.
Pet of the week is a feature of The Meridian Star. A new pet is featured at the start of each week.
