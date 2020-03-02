PET OF THE WEEK: Frito

Hello! My name is Frito and I'm an 8-9 week old, male heeler mix pup. Nothing makes me happier than running and playing, especially with small children.
I am full of energy and need a patient, caring family to love me. I'm available for adoption at the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter. I'm current on vaccinations and already dewormed.
My adoption fee is only $60 and that will cover all cost for you to be able to take me home.
Come see me at 501 Cooper Ave., Meridian, or call 601-485-1849. Adoption hours are 10-12 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
