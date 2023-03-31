Pet of the Week: Donut

Sex: Female
Age: 1.5 years
Breed: Pit-Mix
Donut is a happy and friendly dog who enjoys going on walks and exploring new areas. She gets along well with other dogs and is very good with both children and adults.
Donut loves treats and shows her affection with a great big smile.
To meet Donut or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
