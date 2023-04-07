Pet of the Week: Coal

Sex: Male
Age: 2 years
Breed: Lab-Mix
Coal, a 2-year-old lab-mix, is an affectionate and friendly dog with an outgoing personality. He enjoys going on walks, cuddling with people and snacking on tasty treats.
An excitable and energetic dog, Coal is enthusiastic about exploring new areas and learning new things. His high intelligence is easy to see as he quickly picks up on new commands and adjusts to new situations.
To meet Coal or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
