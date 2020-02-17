PET OF THE WEEK: Carlton is a shy mixed breed pub, looking for a loving family

My name is Carlson and I'm an 11-week-old, male mixed breed puppy.
My vaccinations are current and I'm already dewormed.
I have a timid nature so I would probably thrive with a family that has the time and patience to train me and provide loving care.
Please stop by the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter to meet me and all the adoptable shelter pets. The shelter is located at 501 Cooper Ave., Meridian, MS 39301 or call 601-485-1849. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. My adoption fee is $60.
If I've already found a home by the time you arrive, please consider my many wonderful friends here who are looking for a new home, too.
Pet of the week is a feature of The Meridian Star. A pet is featured at the start of each week.
