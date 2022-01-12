In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in partnership with Multi-County Community Service Agency, The East Mississippi HUB for Volunteers and Nonprofits is hosting two events to benefit the community.
A personal hygiene drive for local students will be held at the United Way of East Mississippi on Friday, January 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Donations needed include deodorant, personal hygiene items, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, body wash, shampoo, and wipes.
On Saturday, Jan, 15 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., there will be a free COVID—19 vaccine clinic at the Velma Young Community Center:
• Vaccines are for age 5 and up
•Attendees should bring picture ID.
• No appointment necessary
• Vaccines will be given inside gym
• Social distancing required
• Boosters are also available
