In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in partnership with Multi-County Community Service Agency, The East Mississippi HUB for Volunteers and Nonprofits is hosting two events to benefit the community.

A personal hygiene drive for local students will be held at the United Way of East Mississippi on Friday, January 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Donations needed include deodorant, personal hygiene items, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, body wash, shampoo, and wipes.

On Saturday, Jan, 15 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., there will be a free COVID—19 vaccine clinic at the Velma Young Community Center:

• Vaccines are for age 5 and up

•Attendees should bring picture ID.

• No appointment necessary

• Vaccines will be given inside gym

• Social distancing required

• Boosters are also available

