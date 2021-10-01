Person of interest sought in death

Lauderdale County authorities are seeking a person of interest in connection with a Thursday night death.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said around 7:45 p.m., deputies received a call that a vehicle struck a home on Murphy Road before leaving the scene.
Deputies then received another call that a woman had been physically assaulted at her home in the 1100 block of Sandflat Road, he said.
Calhoun said the woman, Denisha Charmane Knight, 27, died from her injuries. Her body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
Investigators determined that the incidents were connected and death was the result of an ongoing domestic violence issue, he said.
Calhoun said authorities are looking for Montrell D. Taylor, 28, as a person of interest in the case.
"We're wanting to speak to him in regards to our investigation in her death," he said.
Calhoun said anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or East Mississippi Crime stoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS.
