Perkins named to MASS board of directors

Enterprise School District superintendent Josh Perkins has been named to the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents' board of directors, according to a media release.
Perkins, who has been in education for 21 years, will work with fellow directors to provide resources and services to improve the quality of public education in Mississippi, the release said.
“We look forward to working with Josh to ensure that Mississippi’s public schools provide a high-quality education that prepares students for successful lives and careers,” Phil Burchfield, the executive director of MASS, said in a statement. “He understands the unique challenges facing school leaders today and the tools and resources they need to be effective.”
“MASS has always approached education from the standpoint that we can build a better future for Mississippi by improving the quality of our public schools,” Perkins said in the news release. “That’s a vision I believe in, and I’m dedicated to helping expand MASS’s wide-ranging package of programs and services that is creating learning opportunities for educators and students across Mississippi.”
MASS and the Alliance of Educational Leaders of Mississippi is a non-profit association whose membership is made up of 139 public school superintendents and more than 2,000 public school administrators. Its mission is to provide resources, advocacy, leadership, policy information, training, support, renewal, and public relations services that improve the quality of public education.
Since its founding in 1969, the agency has grown into a nationally-recognized coalition that provides training and mentoring programs for educators throughout Mississippi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.