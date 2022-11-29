Peppermint Pops set for Saturday

The Meridian Symphony Association will host its 2022 Peppermint Pops Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the MSU Riley Center.
The “Hometown Harmonies” show will feature Meridian natives Track45 and the Meridian Symphony Chorus.
“We are thrilled to welcome Track45 back to the stage with the Symphony,” Meridian Symphony Executive Director Carra Purvis said in a news release. “They hold a special place in the heart of our organization as we’ve had a front row seat to watch them grow into the spectacular musicians they are today. Their entire family means so much to us, and we are thankful we have this opportunity to celebrate their success together as a community.”
Track45 - Jenna, Ben, and KK Johnson - can’t recall a time when they didn’t know each other. Their mother, Susie Johnson sang them to sleep and taught them to sing in harmony. Their grandfather, Dr. John McEachin, was the church choir director while their uncle, Dr. Ben McEachin, performed with a barbershop quartet. Their grandmother, Sylvia McEachin, nurtured their musicality with weekly lessons that led them to playing guitar, banjo, cello, mandolin, and fiddle.
“Music wasn’t the only thing we did growing up, but it was the thing we loved the most,” KK Johnson said in the news release.
“And it was the one thing we could all do together,” added Jenna Johnson “We literally grew up singing around the kitchen table,” said Ben Johnson.
After the concert, the party continues throughout downtown. Merchants will be decked with holiday cheer as they decorate their storefronts for the Window Wonderland Walk.
Tickets to Peppermint Pops can be purchased through the Riley Center Box Office at 601-696-2200. For more information visit www.meridianso.org
