Peppermint Pops returns to MSU Riley Center Saturday

The Meridian Symphony Association has announced the return of Peppermint Pops to the MSU Riley Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 for an evening of holiday music featuring the Meridian Symphony Chorus after a near two-year hiatus.
“We are overjoyed to finally be returning to the concert hall,” Chorus Director Kristen Gunn said in a news release. “It is a moment we have been eagerly anticipating for many months. The Chorus has prepared, and we are more than ready to share the joy of the season with our community.”
The Chorus will dazzle the audience with holiday favorites from Handel’s Messiah, but this year offers something special - they will perform the final movement, including the glorious closing “Amen.”
“It is a truly transcendent and moving apotheosis, and an unforgettable experience,” said Meridian Symphony music director Peter Rubardt.
In addition to classical favorites, the orchestra and chorus will also be including popular favorites from Sleigh Ride to the main theme from Elf. Also on tap is handbell soloist Danny Lyons, who has developed a technique for holding eight bells at one time.
“I continue to be astounded by the talent produced by our state,” said Carra Purvis, the symphony’s executive director. “Danny Lyons is another wonderful example of the musical genius for which our community can both appreciate and be proud.”
Tickets to Peppermint Pops can be purchased through the MSU Riley Center Box Office at 601-696-2200.
