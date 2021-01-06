The Mississippi State Department of Health announced on Wednesday that people in the state who are 75 years and older are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We know that people in this age group are at the highest risk for severe illness or hospitalization and also for death,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said at a press briefing, “and it’s very important that we offer it to those folks.”
Dobbs said the most immediate way for members of this age group to get vaccinated is to sign up for a vaccination appointment at one of the state’s 18 drive-thru clinics. They can schedule an appointment by visiting https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/ or by calling (877) 978-6453.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no available appointment times at the Lauderdale County and Neshoba County drive-thru sites. However, Dobbs said that people can visit any of the state’s drive-thru sites.
He also said that more appointment times will become available in the future.
Dobbs said the state has also started to send COVID-19 vaccines to community health centers and private clinics. The clinics will start by vaccinating their own employees and will then vaccinate people 75 years or older.
Gov. Tate Reeves had said on Monday that older Mississippians would start having access to the vaccine next week, but MSDH ended up allowing them to have access on Wednesday.
Dobbs explained that some appointments were available at the drive-thru sites, and MSDH didn’t want those times to be unused, so the department decided to allow people 75 years or older to use them.
Dobbs said the state will also keep on vaccinating health care workers. Until Wednesday, COVID-19 vaccines had only been available for health care workers and long-term care residents and staff in Mississippi. The state has distributed vaccines to hospitals throughout the state, including to Rush Foundation Hospital and Anderson Regional Medical Center. CVS and Walgreens are distributing the vaccine to long-term care facilities in the state.
This week, Mississippi also started allowing health workers and long-term care residents to use drive-thru clinics for vaccination.
Mississippi continues to see high COVID-19 case numbers. The state reported 2,791 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s totals to 228,235 cases and 5,013 deaths.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Lauderdale County: 48 new cases; 5,217 cases since March. No additional deaths; 171 total deaths since March.
Clarke County: 12 new cases; 1,251 cases since March. No additional deaths; 59 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 24 new cases; 1,701 total cases. No additional deaths; 40 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: 24 new cases; 705 total cases. No additional deaths; 19 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 22 new cases; 3,109 total cases. No additional deaths; 144 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed 182,103 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 226 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
As of Wednesday, 30,691 COVID-19 vaccinations had been reported to the Mississippi Immunization Information Exchange. Vaccine providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations to this registry within 24 hours of the vaccination.
As of Wednesday, 1,263 vaccinations of Lauderdale County residents had been reported to the registry.
