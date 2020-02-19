A pedestrian was shot in the abdomen while walking in the area of 31st Avenue and Valley Street around 6 p.m. Monday.
The subjects involved in the shooting possibly know each other and it is believed to be an isolated incident, Meridian police said.
Police responded to a report of gunshots in the area Monday evening. A short time later they received a report that a gunshot victim had been taken to a local hospital by a personal vehicle, police said on Wednesday.
Police questioned the victim before the victim underwent surgery, police said. The victim was improving and stable as of Wednesday morning, police said.
Meridian police ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to call them at 601-485-1893 or report anonymously to the East MS Crimestoppers 855-485-8477 and receive a reward.
