The Silver Star Hotel and Casino is scheduled to reopen to the public at noon on Friday, Aug. 28, Pearl River Resort announced Tuesday.
“We are thrilled to be entering the final phase of reopening and proud to welcome guests back to our flagship casino,” William “Sonny” Johnson, president and CEO of Pearl River Resort, said in a statement.
The resort is owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the following steps were announced by the resort:
• Guests are asked to adhere to social distancing protocols while waiting to enter.
• Thermal cameras will conduct automatic noninvasive temperature scans at all entrances. Anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter.
• A UV lighting technology system will be installed to filter and clean the air as it circulates throughout the casinos.
• Advanced UV technology will be used on the handrails of the escalators and sky-bridge walkways to continuously disinfect as they rotate.
• Chip cleaning machines will be used to clean and disinfect gaming chips at all table games.
• During designated times, sections of the gaming floor will be closed to allow for cleaning. Electrostatic spraying technology will be used to dispense the appropriate sanitizers and disinfectants in a spray mist to wrap around and evenly coat surfaces for a more complete clean.
• Guests and associates will be required to wear a mask or other face covering during their visit.
• Temporarily, smoking is permitted only in designated areas; Silver Star Convention Center and outside of the buildings.
• Social distancing protocols are in place throughout the facility.
• Hand-sanitizing stations have been added at the entrances and throughout the facility.
• Some service offerings may be limited or unavailable to help maintain safe social distancing and health and safety guidelines.
