The words "I can’t breathe, breathe through me, justice and peace," echoed through downtown Meridian Saturday as the community came together to  protest racial injustice.  

Peaceful protest in Meridian seeks to end racial injustice

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star 

Lee Cottrill and Cheryl Cockrell hold up signs during the “Breathe Through Me Peace Rally” in Meridian on Saturday. The event aimed to address racial injustice following the May 25 death of George Floyd, after he was restrained in police custody in Minneapolis. 

A crowd of about 200 people gathered for the "Breathe Through Me" peace rally, marching from Union Station to the lawn of city hall.

The protest followed other events around the world condemning the recent  killings of George Floyd and other black Americans.

Peaceful protest in Meridian seeks to end racial injustice

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star 

Shani Dove, center marches during the “Breathe Through Me Peace Rally” in Meridian on Saturday. 

Floyd, 46, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, put his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes as he lay handcuffed on the pavement, gasping that he couldn't breathe. Chauvin was later charged with murder. 

During Saturday's event, speakers shared their experiences with racism, offered words of encouragement, and took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, representing how long Floyd was held down before he died.

N’Spire Walker, one of the organizers, said that when she saw the crowd of people chanting, carrying signs, and kneeling, she felt the impact of the  protest. 

Paulette Jackson stood holding a sign reading "love, equality, justice for all."

"I have grandchildren and I'm concerned about their future,” said Jackson, who grew up during the Civil Rights Movement. “I want this young generation to stand up – I encourage them to do great things.”

"The killings of so many young black Americans is unjust," said Cassandra Hunter, who brought her daughter to the event. "If we don't stand up now, our kids will not have a future."

Aaron Fulton said the key to ending racism is to address the issue on a daily basis.

"We've got to live it, breathe it and sleep it if we want to change."

College student Joseph Rupert attended the rally for both moral support and  to change the narrative.

"I'm 20 years and a black man," he said. "I have to watch out for myself. If I get caught at the wrong place at the wrong time, who's to say I won't be just like him?"

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags