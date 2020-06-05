The “Breathe Through Me Peace Rally" is scheduled from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, June 6 at Meridian City Hall.
The parade, which addresses racial injustice, which originally was scheduled from 1-5 p.m., was changed because the event wasn’t going to take place more than four hours, organizer N’Spire Walker said.
Walker said the event will start at Union Station before ending at city hall. The event will also have music and speakers.
