Dustin Wood spent Monday afternoon sweating in the Mississippi heat as the community gathered at Bonita Lakes Park to honor Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who was killed in the line of duty last Thursday.

“I feel like it's a good way to get the community and other officers out here to honor his name,” said Wood, a fellow MPD officer who organized the ruck march. “I wanted people to walk and share stories of him as a way to grieve through this pain.”

During his time with Croom, Wood said he witnessed a great man who was a role model for the community.

“Many times we went on calls with young people, where instead of arresting them, he would talk with them in an attempt to show them this isn't the way you want to live your life,” Wood recalled, adding, “We must show each other love, reach out helping hands and just honor the great man that was officer Kennis Croom."

Michelle Joiner, a civilian employee of the police department, said Croom's death hit the department hard.

+2 Services announced for Officer Kennis Croom Funeral services for Meridian police officer Kennis Croom were announced Monday as the comm…

“We're like family,” Joiner said. “These officers work hard, they do what’s needed, and they’re all heroes.”

A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Meridian High School Gymnasium.