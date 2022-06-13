PAYING THEIR RESPECTS: Community honors officer with march

D'Courtland Christian / The Meridian Star

Meridian Police Deparment officer Dustin Wood leads law enforcment and community members in a six mile ruckmarch Monday at Bonita Lakes. The march was held to recognize Officer Kennis Croom, who was killed Thursday in the line of duty.

Dustin Wood spent Monday afternoon sweating in the Mississippi heat as the  community gathered at Bonita Lakes Park to honor Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who was killed in the line of duty last Thursday. 

“I feel like it's a good way to get the community and other officers out here to honor his name,” said Wood, a fellow MPD officer who organized the ruck march. “I wanted people to walk and share stories of him as a way to grieve through this pain.”

During his time with Croom, Wood said he witnessed a great man who was a role model for the community.

“Many times we went on calls with young people, where instead of arresting them, he would talk with them in an attempt to show them this isn't the way you want to live your life,” Wood recalled, adding, “We must show each other love, reach out helping hands and just honor the great man that was officer Kennis Croom." 

Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Law enforcement officers march Monday at Bonita Lakes in honor of MPD Officer Kennis Croom.

Michelle Joiner, a civilian employee of the police department, said Croom's death hit the department hard.

“We're like family,” Joiner said. “These officers work hard, they do what’s needed, and they’re all heroes.”

A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday at the Meridian High School Gymnasium.

