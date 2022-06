D’Courtland Christian / The Meridian Star

Residents traveling down 8th Street will soon have a fresh layer of asphalt to drive on after paving crews with Falcon Contractors out of Columbus, Mississippi began work resurfacing the street. Public Works Director David Hodge said crews are scheduled to pave the road from 26th Avenue to 49th Avenue over the next few days. City paving work is also ongoing along Old Marion Road.