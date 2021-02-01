Several African American pastors from around the state received COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday to show the importance of receiving the vaccine.
The Rev. Dr. Jerry Young, president of the National Baptist Convention, USA, was among those vaccinated at the event in Jackson.
“I think that it is absolutely critical for those of us who have the privilege of leadership to lead by example,” Young said, “to make sure that the people in our community understand that we ourselves are committed to making sure that we get a handle on this virus.”
The Mississippi National Baptist State Convention, in conjunction with the Mississippi State Medical Association and the Mississippi State Department of Health, ran the event. Several pastors’ spouses were also vaccinated on Monday.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer, spoke at the event.
“We know that Black Mississippians have a higher mortality rate and have been severely impacted, but are getting less vaccine than the amount of population Black folks have in our the state,” Dobbs said.
About 38% of the state’s population is Black, but Black Mississippians only comprise about 17% of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state.
Dobbs said he and others will work to make vaccines available to more members of the Black community by providing vaccines at clinics and other venues.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported on Monday that 243,890 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to Mississippians. 217,443 of these doses were first doses.
MSDH reported that 6,277 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered in Lauderdale County.
COVID-19 case and death numbers
MSDH reported on Monday 705 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state’s totals to 275,706 cases and 6,056 deaths.
The state reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in Lauderdale County, bringing the county’s total to 6,379 cases and 203 deaths.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: one new case; 1,575 total cases. No additional deaths; 64 total deaths since March.
Newton County: two new cases; 2,065 total cases. No additional deaths; 48 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: one new case; 844 total cases. No additional deaths; 21 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: Two new cases; 3,568 total cases. No additional deaths; 160 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumed that 222,812 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Jan. 24. The department also reported that there are 184 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
