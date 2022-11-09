Crews working for Atmos Energy are modernizing natural gas lines across Meridian, and that is a good thing. One project, however, is going to cause a traffic delay in one part of the city.
“We are replacing gas lines in several parts of the Meridian,” said Linda Waters, Manager for Public Affairs for Atmos Energy in Meridian. “One particular replacement, project near the intersection of 20th Street and Highland Park Drive, is going to require extensive work and the closing of 20th Street. Highland Park Drive is also going to be single lane for the next 3 weeks, so motorists need to look for flagmen.”
Waters adds that, while the project is scheduled to take three weeks, the road might not have to be closed that long. Detours have been established for the area.
Atmos Energy would like to remind everyone that if they smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and then call 9-1-1 or Atmos Energy at 1-866-322-8667
