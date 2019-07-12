Building relationships and coming together across racial lines are just two ways communities can heal after a tragedy.
That was the message delivered during a panel discussion on racial reconciliation held at city hall in Meridian Friday morning.
The event, put on by the Reconciliation Committee and Mission Mississippi, was held during Reconciliation Week, which honors those who died in the 2003 Lockheed Martin shooting.
One focus of the panel was how churches can be more welcoming, diverse and tolerant.
“The tradition of race relations is that we are separated, even as we are worshiping,” said Neddie Winters, president of Mission Mississippi.
Winters said that the country's history of segregation has made it hard for some to move forward.
"I believe God wants our churches to look like his creation and we ought to be celebrating with one another, and not so stuck in tradition," he said. "We are too comfortable in how we worship."
Wade Phillips, the executive pastor of Northcrest Baptist Church, said younger people are open to change, while older generations are sometimes reluctant to change because of tradition.
Keith Hall, a regional pastor and overseer of the various Churches of God churches in Mississippi, said churches should be a reflection of the community, and not be segregated when it comes to worship.
"I have a real desire in my heart to see reconciliation in the state of Mississippi and in our congregations," he said. "I think the healing needs to begin with the church and move out into the community. If the church is willing to take the lead, then the community will begin to see that."
Stacey Miller, the chair of the reconciliation committee and the daughter of Rev. Charles Miller, who was killed in the Lockheed shooting, emphasized the power of building positive relationships. Doing so allows people to interact with others who are different while reaching a common understanding, she said.
"When we start there, and expand...you will understand people that are different from you," she said.
