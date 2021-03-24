MARION — Members of the Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian made the best of the COVID-19 situation by serving pancakes in a drive-thru setting on Tuesday.
The organization usually holds its Annual Pancake Jubilee in the Temple Theatre Ballroom, but this year, it was held at the Hamasa Shriners building in Marion.
Hungry community members stopped by to pick up boxes of pancakes, sausage, butter and syrup.
“I think in light of COVID, we did a great job of transitioning to a drive-thru, so that we could still have the event and everybody could still get their fill of pancakes and sausage,” said Paul Tarver, an organizer of the jubilee.
Tarver estimated the club made between 6,000 and 7,000 pancakes during the event, which was the 74th annual jubilee.
“We really appreciate everybody coming out and supporting the event,” Tarver said. “It is our major fundraiser.”
Proceeds from the event support youth activities around Meridian such as the Boys and Girls Club, Meridian Junior Golf and Boy Scouts, according to a press release.
“Without this, we don’t have a way to help the youth,” Tarver said. “So we really appreciate people buying tickets and coming out and eating with us.”
