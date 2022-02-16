The smell of fresh pancakes will fill the Temple Theatre ballroom Tuesday, Feb. 22 as the downtown Optimist Club of Meridian hosts its 75th Annual Pancake Jubilee from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 in advance and can be purchased from any Downtown Optimist Club Member or $6 at the door.
Optimist Club Secretary and Treasurer Paul Tarver says it will be nice to be back at the Temple for the 75th anniversary of the benefit. The club hosted a drive-thru event last year because of COVID-19.
“It’s a time when people who may not get to see each other, or break bread with one another the rest of the year can visit while supporting a great cause, and enjoy themselves all at the same time." Tarver said. “It’s really a celebration of community as well as anything else.”
The Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian has been helping the youth in Meridian and surrounding areas since 1941 and has been serving pancakes for almost as long. The pancake jubilee is the primary fundraiser for club and the proceeds support the Boys & Girls Club, Choctaw Council Boy Scouts, Care Lodge, Carter Foundation, Cans For Kids, Crestwood T-Ball, Debs Service Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Hoops For Jesus, Little Men Mentors, Meridian Little Theater Youth Program, Parent Circle, Salvation Army Angel Tree, Shop With A Cop, Stage 2, TOPSoccer and many more.
“I think the success of the Pancake Jubilee year after year is because everyone knows the money goes to local youth organizations and stays right here in our community supporting programs they know,” Tarver said. “Also, we are thankful for the organizations that send people to help us. It’s pretty neat when the programs we support actually come and support us and help us raise the money.”
Tickets can be purchased at these locations:
• AT&T Store - Hwy 39 N
• Barry, Thaggard & May Law Firm - Downtown
• Ed Chaney Tire Center – 22nd Avenue
• Choctaw Area Council of Boy Scouts - 4810 North Park Drive
• The Citizens Bank - Collinsville
• The Citizens Bank – Hwy 39 Eastgate
• Clean Plate - 1101 B Street
• Great Southern Bank – 22nd Ave. and Bonita Lakes locations
• Jeffery Wilson Agency – Hwy 39 N
• Quality PC of Meridian - Hwy 45 N
