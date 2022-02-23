Pancake Jubilee returns to the Temple

Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian members fired up their griddles and donned their aprons Tuesday for the 75th Annual Pancake Jubilee.
This year’s jubilee returned to its regular spot in the Temple Theatre Ballroom after the organization was forced to transition to a drive-thru event in 2021 due to COVID-19.
At the annual event, Optimist Club members cook up pancakes, sausages and plenty of syrup for residents to stop and eat or grab something to go.
Proceeds from the event support a variety of youth activities and organizations throughout Meridian, including the Boys and Girls Club, the Boy Scouts, Meridian Little Theatre and many more.
Optimist Club Treasurer and Secretary Paul Tarver said previously the Pancake Jubilee is always successful because people know the funds raised will go right back to supporting local youth in the community.
“I think the success of the Pancake Jubilee year after year is because everyone knows the money goes to local youth organizations and stays right here in our community supporting programs they know,” Tarver said. “Also, we are thankful for the organizations that send people to help us. It’s pretty neat when the programs we support actually come and support us and help us raise the money.”
