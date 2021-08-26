Pamela Hudson named principal at T.J. Harris Lower Elementary

A veteran educator has been named the new principal at T.J. Harris Upper Elementary for the 2021-2022 school year.
Pamela Hudson, an English and Language Arts coach for the district, succeeds Kelly McVay, who is retiring.
“I am excited to see how Ms. Hudson grows in her new role as principal at TJ Harris Lower,” said MPSD Superintendent Amy Carter. “I would also like to thank Mrs. McVay for her service to the students and families of MPSD, and I wish her well in her retirement.”
A 1993 graduate of graduate of Neshoba Central High School, Hudson has more than 24 years of teaching experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and master's degree in educational leadership.
