Palmer named Military Citizen of the Year

Naval Air Station Meridian officers and community leaders came together Tuesday to recognize military service members who give back to the community by naming the 2022 AC2 Whitney L. Powell Memorial Military Citizen of the Year.
This year’s Military Citizen, Master-At-Arms 1st Class Craig Palmer was nominated for the award by NAS Meridian.
Over the course of his career, Palmer has performed more than 5,800 hours of community service, worked to support the Wounded Warrior Project and fostered three children.
“I want to thank the Navy League, my chain of command. I thank God for empowering me to do on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “How I got this done, I wasn’t alone. My chain of command, I couldn’t do this without them directly, and just the chain of command itself.”
Also nominated for the award was Quartermaster 1st Class Isabella Tesch from the Naval Technical Training Center, who helps new sailors prepare for life aboard Navy ships. In her free time, Tesch is also an active volunteer at community projects and events.
NAS Meridian Command Master Chief Craig Johnson said Palmer and Tesch are the embodiment of the Navy’s service over self values.
“These two sailors, they’re incredible company to be around,” he said. “They really embody what it means to be the shipmate ship self model, so it’s just proud to be able to nominate, to hear these great stories of what they’re doing not only within the commands but in the community. We’re just so proud of their efforts.”
The AC2 Whitney Powell Memorial Military Citizen of the Year award is an annual award sponsored by the Mississippi Council of the Navy League and East Mississippi Business Development Corporation. In 2013, the award was renamed in honor of AC2 Whitney Powell, who served as an air traffic controller 2nd Class at NAS Meridian from 2009 until her death in a car accident in 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.