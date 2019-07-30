P3Campus safety app rebooted in Lauderdale County

Children, parents, and educators now have a safe space to report bullying through an easy to use app.
East Mississippi Crimestoppers kicked off a reboot of the P3Campus Program in Lauderdale County, Meridian, and other surrounding counties Tuesday morning at the Lauderdale County Annex.
The app allows people to report incidents such as bullying or other issues anonymously.
Since the program started in the Lauderdale County School District two years ago, it's expanded to surrounding counties and other school districts. Last year was the first year the Meridian Public School District used the app in its schools.
Superintendent Amy Carter said that while the app is mainly used on smart phones, the district also provides the app on students' Chromebooks.
Carter said having the app available on Chromebooks give students another tool to report issues or problems.
“We encourage our students to report any issues they are having to their teachers," she said. "This gives them an anonymous way to report."
Ricardo Clayton, chief of the Meridian Public School District Police Department, said that since the app has been in place, it has allowed students to report things going on at the school or in the community. The app has also allowed school resource officers to move around the schools more freely without disrupting daily school activities.
Clayton said the main goal is to make sure students are safe inside and outside the classroom.
"This app creates a safe platform for students to report what is in the community and what is on campus," he said.
