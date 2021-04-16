Owner of collapsed building weighs his options

A Meridian business owner is weighing his options following the collapse of one of his buildings last week.
The structure between 4th and 5th Street on 23rd Ave. collapsed the evening of April 8.
Sam Dabit, who co-owns the building with his father, has filed a claim with his insurance company and is waiting to hear whether the whole building needs to be demolished or just part of it.
Dabit would prefer to save part of the building, if possible, because of its historic value. It was constructed in the 1930’s, he said.
An engineer for Dabit’s insurance company visited the property on Tuesday. Dabit said on Friday that his insurance adjustors would talk to him about the engineer’s findings either later Friday or on Monday.
At the earliest, demolition could start at the end of next week, but Dabit said it is more likely to start the following week. Dabit said he has chosen a demolition contractor to do the work.
Dabit said that after the ice storm in February, his tenants noticed that water was dripping from their roof. Roofers came out to the property and did some repair work. The roof leaked again a few more times this spring, and each time, roofers visited the property and thought they had repaired the leak.
But a few weeks ago, Dabit and the City of Meridian noticed a bulge on the side of the building. An engineer assessed the property and found that the facade was starting to pull away from the rest of the building.
Dabit's tenants then vacated the building after he asked them to move because the structure was unsafe. Insurance adjustors came and looked at the building the following Monday.
Later that week, on Thursday, the building collapsed.
Dealing with the building has been a “headache,” Dabit said, but he's glad no one was in the vicinity when it fell.
“First and foremost, we were so happy no one was around,” he said.
Dabit’s family also owns Sam’s Fashion, which is adjacent to the building that collapsed. Dabit said the men’s clothing store is still open.
Laura Carmichael, community development director for the City of Meridian, said on Wednesday that the city is “working hand-in-hand with the property owner to ensure that everything is proceeding in a timely manner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.