When Jack and Jane Massey retired from teaching for the Meridian Public Schools 20 years ago, they knew they were not finished making contributions to their community.
The Masseys have become vital members of the volunteer family that makes the MSU Riley Center run.
“The Riley Center is our love; we have always enjoyed the entertainment here at this beautiful venue," said Jane Massey. "Now, we have a new appreciation for what makes these performances happen.”
“We would see (former Meridian residents) Tom and Sandy Johnson when visiting the Riley Center, dressed in their black and white, neatly starched uniforms,” she said. “They encouraged us to become volunteers, and they were truly mentors for us in the beginning.”
As volunteers, the nights are long, and the responsibilities are endless. The audience can sit back and relax, without realizing the behind-the-scenes efforts to make the performance happen.
Whether it’s working backstage, managing costumes or manning food service, volunteers commit to seeing that all the parts come together.
Morgan Dudley, assistant ticket manager, says the Masseys are an invaluable part of a core group of 30 people who volunteer.
“They are a joy to be around; they work with a smile on their faces," she said. "Volunteers like the Masseys are the backbone of our performances. We could not do what we do without our volunteers.”
With the safety restrictions imposed by the pandemic, Jack Massey explains that their duties are even more important.
“We must make sure audience members wear their masks, sit in their assigned socially-distanced seats, and follow all of our protocols," he said. "We are very careful in overseeing any incident that might occur from inside the theatre to the box office downstairs."
“Sometimes, it’s just like being a teacher, telling a student not to chew gum," he said with a laugh. "You have to remind folks to keep their masks on and sit where they are supposed to sit.”
Typically, volunteers receive text reminders before the date of show. On the day of the event, they must arrive at least two hours before show time. During this time, they are briefed on the details of that particular performance. They work in their assigned area well after the show ends.
“Sometimes, volunteers put in five to six hours of work to help make the performance a success and to ensure everyone has an enjoyable experience," Dudley says. "Our volunteers are our best customer service. People come from all over to attend an MSU Riley Center event, and we want them to walk away with a good impression. All of our volunteers are the face of our beautiful venue.”
Dudley also encourages anyone interested to contact her at 601.696.2200 to volunteer.
