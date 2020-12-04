OUR VOLUNTEERS: Meridian couple spend their retirement helping others

At 5:30 every Monday morning, Howard and Francis McBeth get ready for their route at Victory Village Apartments in Meridian.
The retirees spend the morning volunteering for the Meals on Wheels program through the Multi County Community Service Agency, delivering meals to local senior citizens.
“We don’t do this to be recognized — we do this because of the Lord,” Francis McBeth said. “More people are doing this besides us.”
“We just want to help anyone we can,” said her husband, Howard, who is originally from New Jersey. “And make sure no senior goes hungry.”
The couple has been part of the program for the past two years. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they would deliver meals on Wednesdays.
Their trip usually takes about an hour and a half to complete the 21 stops. Since they’ve been doing it for so long, most of their clients await their arrival.
“We practically know everyone on this route,” Francis McBeth said. “They know that time we are coming.”
Both say volunteering for Meals on Wheels benefits them as much as it helps their clients.
“It's a good feeling to help someone — they appreciate it and they show it,” Howard McBeth said. “As we are able, we will keep doing it.”
