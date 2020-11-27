OUR VOLUNTEERS: Jean Orcutt fills a need at the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum

Most people wouldn’t volunteer to organize an office’s file system.
But Jean Orcutt isn’t most people.
She set up an extensive file system for the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum at the historic Soule Steam Feed Works in Meridian, where she's a volunteer.
“For a senior volunteer like myself, it’s great to be able to share my knowledge … and work with whomever,” Orcutt said, “and get something done that helps everybody, so that’s what it’s all about.”
She's volunteered at the museum since the 2000s, originally helping out at the museum’s steam festival and eventually doing clerical work for the institution. She also is a member of the Carousel Organ Association of America, which holds rallies at the steam festival. In addition, she used to volunteer at the Temple Theatre.
Before she became a volunteer, she served in the Navy in the ’70s. She was a yeoman, which is a clerical position. The Navy sent her to the Panama Canal Zone, where she spent 18 months.
“It was a culture shock,” she said.
The Navy brought her to Meridian in 1976, and she was honorably discharged in 1979. She also worked as a secretary at Training Squadron Seven at Naval Air Station Meridian from 1984 to 2011.
“With that time, plus my active duty time, I retired with 32 years of government service,” she said.
Orcutt brought her clerical experience to the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum, where she created an extensive file system.
In some cases, there used to be several files for one subject, so she sorted those files into one file. She also used a database to organize the files, and she made labels for the files.
Orcutt said she is a self-motivated worker, partially because of her time in the military.
“We learn that we have a job to do,” she said, “and the idea is to get it done as quickly and as well as you can. And then you can sit down and have your coffee break and chit chat.”
She said she decided to become a volunteer at the museum because she knew the owner and the facility. Volunteering was also a way for her to learn about things that she was interested in — machinery, mechanics and history.
Orcutt said everything she's interested in today stems back to her childhood.
“I can definitely say my interest in the machines or the mechanical music came from a love of going to an amusement park and hearing the band organ on the merry-go-round, watching a merry-go-round work,” she said.
This article is part of a series by The Meridian Star focusing on volunteers in the community. To nominate a volunteer for consideration for the series, send an email to editor@themeridianstar.com with "volunteers" in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.