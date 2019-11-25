OUR VOLUNTEERS: At 92, Vivian Hill is still giving back at Rush

During Thanksgiving week, The Meridian Star is featuring volunteers in the community. This is one of a series.
After retiring from her job at the post office, Vivian Hill could have taken it easy at home, but she decided to give back to her community.
“It's just nice to get away from home and do something that feels worthwhile,” said Hill, who has volunteered at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian for the last 17 years.
During that time, Hill logged more than 2,500 hours and served two terms as president of the Volunteer Auxilary at the hospital. Earlier this year, she was named the hospital's volunteer of the year.
Hill said her favorite part of volunteering is seeing people, patients and children.
“I enjoy getting out and seeing people,” she said.
Most weeks, she volunteers for about four hours.
Alice Raines, director of Rush's Volunteer Auxilary, said Hill volunteers at the hospital because she wants to, not because she has to.
“She is a remarkable woman, and I hope that when I get to be her age, I am still as active,” Raines said.
Ashlyn Palmer, director of marketing and communications for Rush Health Systems, said volunteers serve different roles at the hospital, from greeting visitors to delivering flowers to patients.
Hill said sometimes she meets patients who from out of town, so she makes a point of spending time with them, treating them like they are family.
Rush isn't the only place Hill spends her time giving back. She's also active at Lauderdale United Methodist Church, Lauderdale Community Development Club, Lauderdale Garden Club, and the 50+ Club.
Looking ahead, Hill has no plans to stop volunteering.
“They're going to take me out of here feet first,” she said with a smile.
