A CROWN TO MISSISSIPPI’S LABORERS no matter whether they use their hands serving, building, delivering, typing, teaching, helping, healing or if they work in a way that does not use their hands at all.
America celebrates its workers this weekend, but many people probably won’t give much thought to them at all as we dare to sneak in a trip to the coast, the mountains, a nearby park … or we remain at home as most of us have done since March.
If the past six months of COVID-19 has done nothing else, it should give us an appreciation for workers who we realize now are all essential.
Sadly, many hands have been idled by the pandemic.
Almost 133,000 Mississippi workers were unemployed in July, 10.8 percent of the state’s workforce, according the latest statistics available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for individual states. Nationwide, in numbers reported Friday for August, 13.6 million Americans, or 8.4 percent of the population, was unemployed.
Loss gives us a greater appreciation for what we have.
As you encounter someone who’s working in your behalf this weekend, please make sure to thank them. And if you are in a position to employ some of those hands that have been idled over the last six months, especially do that, too.
A CROWN TO THE MAX and its Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
The pandemic limited attendance to inductees’ family members and a limited number of invited guests, but the show did go Thursday night as John Lee Hooker, Bo Diddley, Tammy Wynette and Jerry Lee Lewis and writer/poet Margaret Walker were inducted into the hall in events at the Mississippi State University Riley Center and the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
Talk about an all-star lineup, as we continue to be in awe of Mississippi’s wealth of talent.
Only Lewis is still alive and he was unable to attend, but the inductees’ enthusiastic and grateful family members lit up the night and put on a show.
Among those attending was Hooker’s daughter Zakiya Hooker-Bell, who performed a few of her father’s songs.
“There have been no live performances for a while, and to get up there was like, ‘Oh, my God’ — it was beautiful. It was like I went to music heaven (when the audience clapped).” she said.
That’s another reminder to be appreciative for what we have and not take our treasures for granted.
The MAX has been a bright spot in Meridian, even more now since restrictions eased. Though, attendance still must be limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Blues Nights, Brown Bag Lunches, assorted lectures and classes or just a walk through the exhibits provide refreshing escapes from our usual four walls.
A CROWN TO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT for adjusting to the threat of COVID-19 by changing its academic plan and offering a distance learning only option that doesn’t require a medical excuse.
While the alternating days may create an inconvenience and a challenge to parents, teachers and students, and we would all like to be back to normal five-day a week routines, the adjustments are smart and hopefully can reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
A FROWN ON THIS AMERICAN HOLIDAY for the division and sometimes hate among us.
it is disturbing that some feel the need to demonize others because they hold contrary political or social views.
We can’t learn from each other if we don’t listen to each other, and we can’t do that while we’re screaming. America was built on compromise not extremism – in either direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.