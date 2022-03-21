'Our community will miss her': Barbara Henson remembered in Meridian

“His Grace is sufficient for us.”

This affirmation of faith continues to appear over the doors of Barbara Henson’s Daycare and Swim Gym in Meridian as it has for the last six decades.

Barbara Henson passed away Friday, March 18, at 87, and this tenet was a guiding force in her life and the life of her family.

A celebration of Mrs. Henson’s life will be held at Northcrest Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. A private burial will be held later. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home-Downtown has been entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Henson was known throughout the community for her 28 years of service to the city of Meridian and the impact she had for more than 60 years in the lives of children who attended her daycare and swim gym.

A product of Meridian Public Schools, she went on to Meridian Junior College (on the Meridian High campus at that time), where she began caring for children in the Home Economics Child Development Center.

In 1962, Henson continued her interest in early childhood development by joining Ruth McGraw at the Wonderful World for Children daycare. In 1966, she and her husband Ralph (her high school sweetheart) opened their own daycare business.

With 47 children and three employees, the Hensons established a Meridian institution caring for Meridian's children.

Unfortunately, this original building was destroyed by fire in 1973.

“[After looking at the devastation], we went back with big lumps in our throats,” Mrs. Henson wrote at the time. “We had three children in college, and this business, along with four other jobs we worked, were our only means of support. We wondered how we would pay our debts. That Sunday afternoon, our sweet friends at State Blvd. Baptist Church voted to let us use their youth house until we could rebuild. We opened for business the next day and never missed a day of work.”

The couple began rebuilding with the help of local electricians, plumbers, and carpenters. Even a dire need for 12,000 bricks was fulfilled when the Hensons’ friend, Charles Norman told them of an available stock of bricks for sale; the exact amount totaled 12,000 bricks.

In May 1974, the daycare center and swim gym opened in its new building with one swimming pool. Today, the state-of-the-art facility has three swimming pools on the premises, one of which is a heated Olympic-size pool.

With 33 full-time employees and many part-time student employees, Barbara Henson’s Daycare and Swim Gym is licensed to care for 337 children. Mrs. Henson’s daughter, Beverly, has been the director of the facility since 2008 when her mother began caring for her husband, who became ill.

Mrs. Henson once spoke of her early childhood memories in Meridian. She said, “My grandmother walked me to Highland Park pool. They had a wading pool, and I went there all through my childhood in the summer.”

In June 2017, the city council named that pool the Barbara A. Henson Aquatic Center, honoring her work teaching and working with the Meridian Swim Team and her 28-year term as representative of Ward 3.

Attorney Bob Bresnahan recalls Henson coaching him on the swim team for three years.

“Her coaching helped me win a scholarship to Tulane University,” he recalled. “She was an accomplished and well-respected swim coach. Both of my children attended her swim gym and loved her as much as I did. My wife, Deb’s boys attended there as well.”

Evelyn Watkins, the fitness director at Naval Air Station Meridian's Morale, Welfare & Recreation, credits Mrs. Henson with much of her success.

“I was never a good swimmer as a kid, but I slowly overcame my fear of the deep end,” she said. “I have completed several triathlons as an adult. I know Mrs. Barbara would be proud; she spent her life teaching kids to swim. My brother, Pete Kowall, and I spent many years in her care. She and her husband made us feel like we were part of their family. She was always smiling and serving our community. She treated every child the same way, no matter age or gender. We had singing competitions, big toe contests, picnics in the park, swim relays, and skate days. There was never a dull moment there. Those are great memories for me.”

Gail Griffin’s children attended Henson’s Daycare. She remembers the impact Mrs. Henson had on generations of children.

“Mrs. Henson took great pride in her daycare business,” she said. “Not only did she provide excellent care to so many Meridian children, but she was also a role model to women and children. She will be missed, but I know the same quality of living care is being carried on through her daughter, Beverly. Meridian families have been blessed and will continue to be blessed with quality, loving care of their children.

“She was always positive and ready to help our city move forward”

In addition to being a business owner, Henson is also remembered for her impact as a member of the city council.

“Jesse Palmer, Barbara, and I were elected at the same time,” recalled former Mayor John Robert Smith, who worked with Henson on the council from 1993-2009. “It was such an honor to work together with them as we tried to make Meridian a better place to live. Barbara wanted all her fellow councilmen to succeed, and she never worried about who received the ‘credit.’ I firmly believe that every decision she made was guided by her faith. She was a praying woman. When we were trying to get the new mall built, Barbara would come to city hall and pray with me, and eventually, the project moved forward.”

“Barbara acted as the conscience of the council,” Smith added. “And just like a mother would love a child, she would chastise when someone was wrong, but she never changed her support or affection. I could look over at her, and even though she might have her eyes opened, I could tell she was praying.”

Cheri Barry, mayor of Meridian from 2009 to 2013, recalls Henson’s work for the city.

“Barbara was a woman of integrity, spunk, and love for our community,” she said. “She will be dearly missed, and she made an impact from the day she moved here. She loved children, and she was always a proponent for what was best for Meridian. She was an absolute pleasure to work with.”

Former Mayor Percy Bland concurs.

“She was always positive and ready to help our city move forward,” “Bland said. “She was instrumental in many key council votes to help with employee pay raises and monumental votes to help bring us the MAX, Children’s Museum, and the Threefoot. Mrs. Henson loved her family, her children, and she loved her city and serving its people. Our community will miss her.”

Dustin Markham, an attorney and judge, served on the council alongside Henson from 2013 to 2017.

“Her smile was contagious; her personality was addictive,” he said. “She was always kind and positive, even in the difficult and darkest situations. In essence, she was Meridian’s grandmother. She gave the same love and compassion to every child and adult she encountered. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy, influence, and impact will be felt throughout Meridian forever.”