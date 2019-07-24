Otha Barham Jr.’s first outdoors story was a feature he did on his uncle Gene for a junior college writing assignment.
Barham, who was born in 1935 in Meridian to the late Otha Barham Sr., was a student at Meridian Junior College when his uncle happened to be staying with his family.
Uncle Gene didn’t have much money and would often stay with different family members for months at a time before moving on to other family, and Barham decided to take the opportunity to write about his uncle’s turkey hunting experiences.
Little did Barham know, it would be a sign of things to come. After retiring in 1991 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Barham began writing outdoors articles. His first article appeared in the magazine “Outdoor Life,” and he went on to write in other major outdoors publications while becoming a member of the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association, a membership he maintains to this day.
When he moved back to Meridian after retiring, Barham also started writing outdoors articles for The Meridian Star. Eventually, it became a weekly habit for Barham as he joined Mike Giles and David Hawkins as regular contributors to The Star’s Outdoors page.
Barham is retiring Thursday, July 25 as The Star’s Outdoors editor after publishing his final article for The Star. He said he leaves his post with no regrets, and he plans to continue writing freelance articles for other publications.
“It’s been a wonderful run for me at The Star,” Barham said. “I have every respect for newspaper people and the whole business. I won’t miss it, because I can’t produce like I used to.”
It was an opportunity that was initially sparked by that paper he wrote in junior college. Though he didn’t know it at the time, Barham said he should have realized he had a knack for writing about the outdoors due to the grade he got after turning in the paper.
“I made an ‘A’ on it, and I don’t make ‘A’s,’” Barham explained.
It was Barham’s father who first sparked his interest in the outdoors. During World War II, Barham’s family moved to North Alabama, where the elder Barham found work as an electrician for a dam. He would often take Otha — his oldest son — fishing on the Tennessee River, and the two would hunt together, too.
“He came up during the (Great) Depression, and he matured in the Depression,” Barham said. “It was tough for him, but he was able to buy an automatic rifle, and he could shoot the eyes out of anything. When you have to scrap by for one bullet, you have to make it count.”
Barham described his father as hard-nosed and difficult to please.
“But I knew how to please him,” Barham said with a laugh. “I just did what he said. My preacher brother (Ron) and him would often butt heads, because (Ron) was so strong-willed.”
The family eventually moved back to Meridian after the war, and after attending Meridian Junior College, Barham transferred to Mississippi State, earning a degree in agronomy, or the science of soil management and crop production. After beginning his career as a poultry inspector for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Barham eventually worked in entomology, the study of insects, before retiring in 1991.
When the itch to write about the outdoors hit Barham, he sold his first article to “Outdoor Life” for $550.
“I said after that that this is what I wanted to do,” Barham said.
Barham also approached Robert Fulton, who was sports editor of The Star at the time, about contributing to the Outdoors page. Initially, Fulton told Barham he didn’t think there was a spot for Barham on the Outdoors staff, but Barham left Fulton a writing sample to read anyway.
“I left my column on a Thursday and came back on Tuesday, and he asked me when I wanted to go to work,” Barham recalled.
In 1995, Steve Swogetinsky, managing editor of The Star at the time, asked Barham if he wanted to become a regular contributor to the Outdoors page after Barham had taken a hiatus from writing for it. He continued submitting articles regularly after that and eventually took over as Outdoors editor before his retirement Thursday.
Having the opportunity to tell his stories has allowed Barham to meet countless people, something he treasures.
“Someone will call me and say they’ve been reading me for years, and that means so much to me,” Barham said.
