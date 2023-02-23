Four generations of the Tomerlin family were gathered around a table at the Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian’s Pancake Jubilee Tuesday morning enjoying their annual breakfast.
“I have been coming to the Pancake Jubilee since I was selling tickets for it when I was playing Little League,” said Meridian resident Ronnie Tomerlin.
His wife, Becky, also remembered coming to the Pancake Jubilee as a child but usually during the evenings.
“We used to come at night, and before that I didn’t even know you could eat breakfast at night,” she laughed.
The couple was joined for this year’s pancake breakfast at the Temple Theater Ballroom by family members David Tomerlin, Norma Tomerlin, Amanda Ware and daughter Hani Ware, 3, who was the fourth generation sitting around the table.
Hani pinched off pieces of her pancake to put in her mouth while playing with Mardi Gras beads and taking in all of the bustling activity around the room.
The Annual Pancake Jubilee, which began serving up pancakes at 6:30 a.m., has been a favorite of local residents for the past seven decades.
Tuesday marked the 76th year of the event, which is the sole fundraiser put on each year by the Optimist Club. Founded in 1941, the club supports organizations in Meridian and Lauderdale County geared toward helping area youth.
“This is something we do every year. A lot of people have it on their calendar,” said Dan Derrington, co-director of the Pancake Jubilee and a member of the Optimist Club for the past 15 years.
Last year, the Optimist Club served between 2,700 and 2,800 pancakes before the all-day event concluded at 7 p.m., he said, noting he expected to serve around the same number this year between take-out orders and sit-down meals.
With funds from the Pancake Jubilee, the Optimist Club supports numerous local organizations, including Meridian Junior Golf, Crestwood T-ball, Boys & Girls Club of Meridian, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Care Lodge and TopSoccer.
“There are probably 20 organizations in Meridian and Lauderdale County that we support,” Derrington said. “All of the activities we support are geared toward helping the youth of our community.”
