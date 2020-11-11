Operation Christmas Child Nov. 16-23

The promise of spreading hope and joy to millions of children around the world has many East Mississippi residents scurrying to find that special item to fill a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child, one of the world’s largest Christmas projects.
During National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23, Northcrest Baptist Church on North Hills St. will serve as the central drop-off site where residents, families, churches, and groups can bring their filled shoeboxes for the annual Samaritan’s Purse project.
Area churches will collect shoeboxes filled with a “wow” item such as a doll or soccer ball, other fun toys, school supplies, hygiene items, and notes of encouragement.
Cathy J. Raley, the coordinator for the Northcrest Baptist Church drop-off site, said this year will be different from previous years because of COVID-19 guidelines.
“We will ask people to stay inside their vehicles when they come to drop off their boxes,” Raley said. “You will be greeted by volunteers who will take the boxes out of your car wearing gloves and masks. The boxes will then be put on 18-wheelers going to Atlanta. When they get to the Atlanta warehouse they are processed out to different countries around the world.”
Because of the generosity of donors in Meridian and across the United States, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts in 2019. More than 17,000 boxes were collected in this region alone, according to Raley.
“A box that you send is very special to these boys and girls, because if they don’t receive a box some will never hear the gospel of Jesus,” Raley said. “This way they know that Jesus loves them and someone else loves them too. It is very interesting to hear testimonies of some of these children who are grown now talk about what an impact the boxes had on them when they were children.
“Every box we pack is prayed over before it is shipped out of Northcrest,” Raley said. “Sometimes this box, filled with toys and the gospel of Jesus, is the only thing these children will ever have. It lets them know they are not forgotten.”
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief, and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
Pick up dates and times at Northcrest Baptist Church are:
• Monday, Nov. 16 - 9 a.m.-noon.
• Wednesday, Nov. 18 - 9 a.m.-noon.
• Friday and Saturday, Nov. 20, 21 - 9 a.m.-noon.
• Tuesday, Nov. 17 - 3-6 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 19 - 3-6 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 22 - 2-4 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 23 - 8-10 a.m.
Ideas for a shoebox include:
• Soccer ball with pump. a stuffed animal, toys (puppets, trucks, dolls, musical instruments, outfit, shoes, yo-yos, jump ropes, balls, toys that light up and make noise (with extra batteries).
• School supplies: pens, pencils and sharpeners, crayons, markers. notebooks paper, solar calculators, coloring and picture books, etc.
• Non-liquid hygiene Items: toothbrushes, bar soap, combs, washcloths.
• Accessories: T-shirts, socks, hats, sunglasses, hair clips, jewelry, watches, flashlights, (with extra batteries).
• Crafts: Make your own items such as hair bows, finger puppets, and friendship bracelets.
The following items are not accepted for the shoeboxes: used or damaged items; war-related items such as toy guns, knives, or military figures; chocolate or food; out-of-date candy; fruit rolls or other fruit snacks; drink mixes (powdered or liquid); liquids or lotions; medications or vitamins; breakable items such as snow globes or glass containers; aerosol cans.
You may enclose a note to the child and a photo of yourself. your family, or group. If you include your name and address, the child may be able to write back.
For more information, contact Raley at Northcrest Baptist Church 601-482-3498.
