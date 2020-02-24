Opening Feb. 27: MCC's Miller Art Gallery ushers in new show blending graphic design and fine arts

Works by retired University of Southern Mississippi professor DeAnna Douglas will take the Meridian Community College Miller Art Gallery spotlight when the college hosts its next exhibit Feb. 27-March 31.
The opening reception is from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in the gallery located in the Davidson Fine Arts wing of Ivy Hall. The reception is open to the public.
Bringing a variety of media to the show, Douglas said her works combine techniques found in graphic design and fine arts. “I’ve never seen a conﬂict in these two areas, but rather a blending that offers each a wider range of possibilities. With this background, it follows that I would work in a variety of media,” she said.
Born in Illinois but reared on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Douglas received a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master of fine arts degree in design from the University of Mississippi.
Douglas recently retired as a professor of art and design and graphic design program coordinator at USM, where she taught for the past 22 years.
Other educational positions include serving as a professor of art at Mississippi State University for 18 years. While at MSU, she was selected as the outstanding undergraduate teacher in 1990 and was the 1985 graduation commencement marshal who is also based on exceptional undergraduate teaching. She has also taught in Oregon and Georgia.
Douglas describes her as being illustrative or nonobjective. “This allows me to try a variety of ideas and techniques. The result is that my work does not have just one look or style but changes as does the medium, just as it would in graphic design,” she said.
Her work has been in over 95 national juried exhibitions since 1973 with work being shown at such museums and galleries as the Bibliothéque Nationale in Paris, National Museum of Umbria, Italy, the Paris City Hall, France, the Tampa Museum of Art, Parkersburg Art Center in West Virginia, the El Paso Museum of Art, the Arkansas Art Center, the Montgomery Art Center in West Palm Beach and the Lancaster Museum in Lancaster, California.
The Miller Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Admission is free.
