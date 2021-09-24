ONWARD TO ORLANDO: Swimmer ready for 2022 Special Olympics

Jaycie Collins has seen some challenges in her life, but one thing that keeps her going is her passion for swimming.
“I am stoked to go again,” said Collins, who will compete in the 2022 Special Olympics in Orlando. “All my life I've loved swimming.”
Collins, who works in the cafeteria at Crestwood Elementary School, was surprised with the announcement Thursday as students, staff and Special Olympics representatives gathered to tell her the news.
Special Olympics was created in 1968 as a way for people with disabilities to compete in athletic events.
Collins, who has Down syndrome, has always enjoyed swimming because being in the water makes her happy, she said.
"Swimming is my safety net," she said. "To be free, to be happy and to be whatever I need to be."
In Orlando, Collins will compete in the 100 meter butterfly and 50 meter freestyle. It won't be the first time she has competed. In 2018, she competed in Seattle and won gold medals the in 100 meter butterfly and 50 meter freestyle.
Her father, Joe Collins said when that when Jaycie was born, a doctor wanted him and his wife to put her in an institution and move on. He's glad they ignored the doctor's advice.
“You see the love that would have been lost by that because she loves working with her fellow workers and she loves working with the students,” he said, adding that swimming helps keep Jaycie active.
“There are so many times handicapped people are not able to get out and be so interactive," he said. "And swimming is great as a total workout package."
A positive attitude is what keeps his daughter going, he said.
“We told her all her life that if you do your best, you can be proud of yourself because you are doing what 95 percent of people in the world can never do,” he said.
