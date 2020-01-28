Online video leads to shooting arrest in Clarke County

A Clarke County man is behind bars after a video posted on social media shows him shooting a gun out of a moving vehicle.
Joseph G. Smith, 18, of Clarke County was arrested and charged on Monday with shooting across Highway 45, Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White said.
Smith was arrested after a video showing him shooting the gun was posted on Facebook, White said.
Smith is being held on $400 bond at the Clarke County Jail, White said. The charge is a misdemeanor, he said.
White said the case is the first time he has dealt with someone videotaping a shooting incident.
“His actions were reckless and uncalled for,” White said.
