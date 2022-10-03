One person was killed in a wreck Monday on Highway 45 North, authorities said.
Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said the incident occurred just past Simmons Wrecker and involved a log truck and a sedan.
The log truck was pulling out of a driveway when it was struck from behind by a grey Acura heading north on Highway 45, he said.
The driver of the Acura was pronounced deceased, and two passengers were transported to Anderson Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released.
