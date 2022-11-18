A fatal shooting on Thursday left one teen dead and one injured.
Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the shooting took place about 8:20 p.m. at an apartment near Old Marion Road.
A 17-year-old was killed in the shooting and a 15-year-old was injured, Luebbers said. The injured teen received medical care and is expected to recover.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released.
MPD Chief Deborah Naylor Young is expected to address the shooting, as well as other recent events, in a press conference set for Saturday at the Meridian Police Department.
An investigation into the shooting is underway, and anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 844-485-8477.
