ON THE GO: Weekend promises tons of events

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain tornadoes. Low 53F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.