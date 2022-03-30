ON THE GO: Weekend promises tons of events

Residents looking to take advantage of the spring weather this weekend have no shortage of fun activities to choose from, starting Friday night with Full Moon on 5th in Meridian.
The event, which runs from 6 -9 p.m. will be the second event produced by the Arts and Community Events Society. It's the second in a three-part festival series produced by the group.
Billed as a block party experience, cafe’ lights will crisscross 5th Street between 22nd and 23rd Avenue while festival goers are entertained by one of Meridian’s favorite bands, Scott McQuaig and the Tomcats, whose set will include a tribute to Paul Davis.
In addition to music and food, the event will feature an art exhibit featuring artists Carey Haycox and Daniel Ethridge.
Earth’s Bounty
Earth’s Bounty Festival returns to Singing Brakeman Park on Front Street from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
In celebration of Arbor Day, there will be a tree giveaway co-sponsored by Mississippi Power Company and Leadership Lauderdale, with apricot, blueberry and pecan trees available.
The newest addition to the Earth’s Bounty family of vendors is Fox Hill Farm, an organic grower, which will launch its entry into the festival with bags of organic baby salad mix and pasture-raised eggs. Returning vendors include Sweet Treats by Allyson, Mr. Kidd Farm, Salsa Sue, R&M Honey, Bracky’s, Moore’s Table, Dough Darling, Linda’s Homemade Goodies and plenty of others.
Music will provided throughout the day by Daniel Houze, an Earth’s Bounty favorite. Greater Meridian Health Clinic will offer free health screenings.
A special feature of the April festival will be the awarding of the 2021 Andy Smith Excellence Award to one vendor who exemplifies the spirit and entrepreneurship of Smith, one of the co-founders of the Earth’s Bounty Festival.
Other events Saturday
• The 7th annual Meridian Makers Faire starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum. The event is free and will showcase exhibits and interactive displays, featuring makers from around the region. Makers range from robotics to artists to metal casting to honey bees.
• 1st Saturday Spring Fling at The MAX. Activities include food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, spring crafts, lawn games and more. The events are free with museum admission. Discount admission $5 adults/$1 ages 6-17, free for 5 and under.
• A market at the Kingdom Craft Fair and yard sale will be held at West Lauderdale High School Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for the West Lauderdale Band program.
• Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department will have a pancake breakfast fundraiser beginning at 7 a.m. at 4892 Zero Rd. - $6 for pancakes, sausage and a drink.
• Tanya Renia Ocampo Memorial Walk at Meridian Community College. Registration will be from 8-8:45 a.m. with the walk 9-11:30 a.m.
Sunday
• Carmel Baptist Church, located at 1847 Hwy. 19 S, will have homecoming at 11 a.m. with guest speaker David Bankson. Lunch will be served after the morning service. After lunch there will be an afternoon song service along with a reading about the history of Carmel.
