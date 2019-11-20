ON THE GO: Trees of Merrehope highlights events around Meridian

This week holds many events and opportunities to get you in the holiday spirit, starting from 5-7 p.m. Thursday with the opening gala for the Trees of Merrehope in Meridian.
The theme for this year's event, the 51st annual trees of Christmas, is “Sing a Song of Christmas."
The home will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Dec. 28 and from 1-5 p.m on Dec. 15, 22 and 29. Merrehope is located at 905 Martin Luther Drive. For more information, call 601-483-8439.
Also on Thursday, grab a brown bag lunch and head to The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and sit in the courtyard for a performance by Meridian singer-songwriter John Paul Dove. The event is free and open to the public. The MAX is located at 2155 Front Street.
While you’re at The MAX be sure to see the latest exhibit, “Through the Looking Glass: Life in Mississippi.” This exhibit features a collection of photographs depicting life in Mississippi by Alysia Burton Steele and Betty Press. The exhibit runs through January 5, 2020 and is free with the price of admission.
The MAX will host WineDown: Cabernet, from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday. Teams of one to three participants bring three identical bottles of Cabernet per team to be tasted. The winning team wins the pot, minus one bottle. Registration is required and price is $15 per person.
Also on Thursday, the Meridian-Lauderdale Public Library is hosting its DIY Ceramic Thanksgiving Turkeys at 4:30 p.m. for kids K-6th grade. Bring your kids to join in this fun and learning activity. The library is located at 2517 7th Street.
The Third Thursdays Concert Series at Dumont Plaza will take place today from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Meridian. There will be live music, featuring a free concert by Bishop Gunn, food trucks and family fun.
The International Singing Brakeman Association, (TISBA,) Hospitality Night will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in Suite B at the Red Roof Inn located at 2219 South Frontage Road. Please bring a dish to share and dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5. For more information, call Glyn Jones at (601) 581-1601.
The Meridian Museum of Art will host the Figurative Artist Cynthia Buob Exhibition from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday The exhibition features works of Best of Show in the 45th Annual Bi-State Art Competition. Admission is free and the museum is located at 628 25th Avenue.
Friday
Load up the kids and bring them to Bonita Lakes Mall Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon for the Santa’s Welcome Party. The event will be held in the mall’s center court.
Get a jump start on your Christmas gift purchases Saturday as the 'Tis the Season Market will be going on in Philadelphia at the Neshoba County Coliseum from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Plenty of vendors will be on hand showing the latest in fashion, gifts and home décor. This event offers a unique assortment of handmade arts and crafts to please everyone on your list. Make sure to bring some cash as not all vendors are able to accept debit or credit cards. The coliseum is located at 12000 MS-15 #1 in Philadelphia.
Be sure to attend the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival Preview Night from 5-9 p.m. Friday at The MAX. You will get a sneak peek at the festival’s offerings along with art and food vendors on hand. There will be live music by Sam Mooney, holiday cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities and a visit from Santa Claus. The event is free and open to the public.
The festival will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at The MAX featuring artisans and food vendors, children’s activities, hot chocolate, beer and wine and more. There will be a craft tent where guests can decorate ceramic ornaments and cookie platters. The festival is free and open to the public.
Saturday
Free live music will be going on at Meridian Underground Music, at 6 p.m. Saturday Come enjoy hearing local singer-songwriters, as well as many from surrounding areas. MUM is located at 2220 8th Street. For more information, contact Aaron Smith at (601) 485-1363.
Friends will gather Saturday at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of food, fellowship, picking and grinning. The event will start at 3:30 p.m. with supper at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish and hang around for some bluegrass music, possible banjo, mandolin, guitar and fiddle players. The park is located down old Highway 45 South, first road to the right past Clarkdale School and is approximately three to four miles on County Road 358. Admission is free.
Sunday
The Glow + Paint Bash for children ages 11-13 will be held Sunday at The MAX where kids will paint a canvas with loud vibrant colors using a word or expression of their choice. Light refreshments will be served and registration is required. The event is free.
