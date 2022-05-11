The streets of downtown Meridian will come alive with not only one but two festivals this weekend.
The streets will be filled with music, arts, food, and more as the annual Threefoot Festival returns and the Jimmie Rodgers Festival continues.
The Threefoot Festival kicks off Friday with a free concert by Marcella & Her Lovers at The MAX. Also, on Friday, the Budweiser Clydesdales will kick off the Jimmie Rodgers Music Weekend with a parade starting at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The Budweiser Clydesdales will parade throughout downtown Meridian stopping to deliver a case of Budweiser to local restaurants.
The parade will end at city hall where festival-goers can enjoy live music with Tristan Tritt, Crawford & Power, & Frank Foster & Eli Young Band.
Saturday, the Threefoot Festival continues with the Threefoot Mile race through downtown at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m. festival-goers will take to the streets to enjoy art demonstrations, a car show, live music, and many food and beverage vendors.
At Dumont Plaza from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., several artists will perform, including singer/guitarist Cary Hudson, Making Movies and Rollin' In The Hay.
At the On The Right Track Youth Stage from 11 a.m - 4 p.m., young performers will show off their talents, and over at the Rock-N-Roll Stage at Spacey's RocknRoll Tattoo from 1:30 - 5 pm, Legitimate Threat will play classic rock favorites.
One of the featured artists of the festival will be Mississippi watercolorist Wyatt Waters who will be painting a plein air watercolor of downtown Meridian that will be up for auction at the festival. In addition to Artist’s Alley, attendees can experience the Kid’s Fun & Art Experience, PopUp Street Entertainers, and the extraordinary Red Hot Rides.
The event will last until 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
To accommodate the crowds, multiple music stages, and more than 100 artist tents and food vendors, the blocks between 5th Street and Front Street and 25th Avenue and Constitution (21st) Avenue will be closed Saturday. Additionally, a few blocks surrounding City Hall only will be closed Friday evening at 5 p.m. to accommodate Jimmie Rodgers Festival performances on City Hall Lawn Friday and Saturday evenings.
"We are fortunate to have a highly walkable downtown with so many arts and cultural assets and one-of-a-kind venues within easy access. Most communities would love this type of environment and the opportunity to host a range of arts and cultural activities across 12 blocks," Dede Mogollon, Executive Director of Visit Meridian Tourism said in a news release.
Other weekend events
Saturday
• Mississippi Antique Alley starting at US Hwy. 11 near Cracker Barrel.
• Red Hills Horse Show at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center, 10 a.m.
• Crescent City Amusements Carnival at Uptown Meridian (Bonita Lakes Mall). Great rides, great food, 6-10 p.m.
• “Something Rotten” the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre, 7 p.m. For tickets call the MLT Box Office at 601-482-6371.
• The MSU Riley Center will present Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
• NOLA Gospel Brunch at The MAX - Enjoy the soulful sounds of Joyful and the Spirit of New Orleans Gospel Choir, featuring members of world class gospel groups. Includes a catered brunch, mimosa bar and a NOLA party, 1-3 p.m. Contact Leslie Lee 601-938-7427.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.